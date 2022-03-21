Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $478.02 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

