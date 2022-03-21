ApeSwap Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $983,764.00 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $36.08 million and approximately $983,764.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.02 or 0.07038936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,217.56 or 1.00389711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041023 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,556,463 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

