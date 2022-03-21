Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 68,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 68,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $163.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

