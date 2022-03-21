Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

AAPL stock opened at $163.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.46. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

