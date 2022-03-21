Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.77. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,636. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.14. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

