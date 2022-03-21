Aptinyx (APTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APTX opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

APTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aptinyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

