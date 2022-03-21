Apyx Medical Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APYX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

APYX opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

