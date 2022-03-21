Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $81,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aramark by 4,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Aramark by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

