Argo Blockchain Plc’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain’s (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argo Blockchain had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of Argo Blockchain’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
ARBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Shares of ARBK opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.56. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $21.00.
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
