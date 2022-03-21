Argon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,164.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Argon has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $560,952.76 and $65,164.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.48 or 0.07069304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,057.06 or 0.99929950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,268,985 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

