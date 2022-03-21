Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
AHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.
AHH opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $15.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,992,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 477,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
