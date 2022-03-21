Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

AHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

AHH opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,992,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 477,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

