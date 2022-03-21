ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $930.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $898.33.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $679.86 on Thursday. ASML has a 12-month low of $541.31 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $657.05 and a 200 day moving average of $752.32.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 14.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 8.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 59.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.