ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT Lowered to SEK 305 at Citigroup

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from SEK 314 to SEK 305 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.75.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

