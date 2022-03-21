Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Assertio alerts:

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.73 on Friday. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assertio (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.