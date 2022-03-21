Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,276 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 76,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

