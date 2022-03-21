Asset Dedication LLC Buys 898 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

