Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,577,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $2,790,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,920 shares of company stock valued at $54,786,576. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

