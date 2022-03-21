Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $905.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.25 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $897.12 and its 200 day moving average is $937.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

