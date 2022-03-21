Asset Dedication LLC Has $859,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock opened at $478.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.58. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.34 and a 1-year high of $482.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

