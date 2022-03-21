Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $42.78 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.