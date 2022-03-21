Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

