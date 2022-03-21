Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $281.16 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.