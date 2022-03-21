Asset Dedication LLC Sells 240 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,986,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $115.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.