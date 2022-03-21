Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale lowered Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

