ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATNI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.77 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

