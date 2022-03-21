AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,487,000 after buying an additional 162,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,211,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,251,000 after buying an additional 73,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATRC traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.98. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,277. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

