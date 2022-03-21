Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €30.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €42.40 ($46.59) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Auto1 Group stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68. Auto1 Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $49.42.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

