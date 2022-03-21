Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (NIOX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $2.10 million and $114,838.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.94 or 0.07038962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,399.82 or 1.00281525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041310 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

