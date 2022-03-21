AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of AutoZone worth $171,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,952.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,934.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,858.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,293.05 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

