Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.12. 1,438,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,751. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

