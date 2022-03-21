Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Avient posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avient by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. 1,093,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

