Avinger (AVGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.99 on Monday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Avinger by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

