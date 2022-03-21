Avinger (AVGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.99 on Monday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Avinger by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.