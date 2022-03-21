AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives €30.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €30.63 ($33.66).

CS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($30.33) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.82) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on AXA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

CS traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting €25.48 ($27.99). 11,951,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.47 and its 200 day moving average is €25.35. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($24.32) and a one year high of €27.69 ($30.43).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

