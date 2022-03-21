Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $33.61

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.61, but opened at $34.50. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

