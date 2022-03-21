Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYRWF. dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57. As a group, analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

