Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BW. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of BW opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 394,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,770,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 875,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 131,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

