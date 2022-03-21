Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCPC. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.50.

BCPC opened at $140.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average of $151.49. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $119.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,016,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,699,000 after purchasing an additional 93,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

