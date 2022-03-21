Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $79.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.60 million and the highest is $81.00 million. Banc of California posted sales of $62.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $329.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 452,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.50. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Banc of California by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

