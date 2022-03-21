Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,308,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,360,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

