Barclays Boosts Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target to GBX 170

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.33.

DROOF stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

