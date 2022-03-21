Barclays Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $295.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $239.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

