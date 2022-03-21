Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of B opened at $41.65 on Monday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,493,000 after acquiring an additional 202,363 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Barnes Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,622,000 after purchasing an additional 51,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

