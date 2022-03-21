Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €123.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.33 ($115.75).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €75.90 ($83.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($110.35).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

