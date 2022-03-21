Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) PT Lowered to €107.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €111.00 ($121.98) to €107.00 ($117.58) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

