Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $80.22 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.