Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 15,018,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 406,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.83 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $118.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

