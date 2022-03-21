Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $192.83 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $260.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.85 and a 200 day moving average of $208.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.