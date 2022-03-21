Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2,958.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

