Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 297.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.40 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.46 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

