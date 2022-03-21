Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,168 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 388,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 124,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

